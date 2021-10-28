Let’s debate and not debase | READER COMMENTARY

Leonard Pitts Jr.’s recent commentary, “My people are Americans, Trump’s are not” (Oct. 20), divides people into two groups — “You people” and “My people.” This mindset of placing everyone into one of two categories, where “You people” are evil or, as Hillary Clinton infamously claimed, “irredeemable” and “deplorable,” is as equally ridiculous as Joe Biden’s assertion during his interview on “The Breakfast Club” in May 2020 that, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”
Donald Trump’s contributions to the name-calling, combined with his adolescent, vulgar personal attacks on former friends, disabled journalists and all host of political adversaries is equally disgusting. This name-calling from both sides serves no purpose other than to exacerbate unnecessary animosity and arbitrary conflicts where the issues become secondary to devaluing the patriotism of anyone with an opposing viewpoint, as Mr. Pitts’ article did, and constructive dialogue becomes impossible. It is very unfortunate that Mr. Pitts chooses to debase rather than debate.
Van Beall, Ellicott City
