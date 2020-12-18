xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Don’t forget Najarian’s time at DeMatha | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 18, 2020 8:56 AM
Maryland Terrapins quarterback Eric Najarian (22) is surrounded by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Elorm Lumor (23), defensive lineman Mayan Ahanotu (92) and defensive lineman Mike Tverdov (97), throwing an incompletion during the third quarter at Maryland Stadium Sat., Dec. 12, 2020. Maryland lost in overtime, 27-24. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Your stories concerning Maryland football and walk-on Eric Najarian failed to mention that he is a graduate of DeMatha Catholic High School (”QB Eric Najarian shows promise and more takeaways from Maryland football’s 27-24 OT loss to Rutgers,” Dec. 13). In fact, today’s story mentions Calvert Hall as the alma mater of another Maryland player, but does not include DeMatha. I hope this is not intentional. Last time I checked, DeMatha is also located in the state of Maryland.

Tom Ponton, Hyattsville

The writer is executive director of advancement at DeMatha Catholic High School.

