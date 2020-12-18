Don’t forget Najarian’s time at DeMatha | READER COMMENTARY

Your stories concerning Maryland football and walk-on Eric Najarian failed to mention that he is a graduate of DeMatha Catholic High School (”QB Eric Najarian shows promise and more takeaways from Maryland football’s 27-24 OT loss to Rutgers,” Dec. 13). In fact, today’s story mentions Calvert Hall as the alma mater of another Maryland player, but does not include DeMatha. I hope this is not intentional. Last time I checked, DeMatha is also located in the state of Maryland.