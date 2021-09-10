Imam: Muslims condemn 9/11 terrorists, rally to give blood | READER COMMENTARY

As an Ahmadi Muslim Imam, I often get asked, “Why don’t Muslims do more to condemn 9/11?” Such people don’t realize that the bulk of the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims find militant Islamic groups despicable. In fact, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Ahmadi Muslims in America are shedding their blood — not to take life, but to save it (”‘Muslim Americans shouldn’t have to feel and act this way’: 20 years later, reflecting on the 9/11 attacks and hate that followed,” Sept. 9).