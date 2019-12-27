Thank you for publishing “Why Muslims don’t celebrate Christmas (but can still enjoy seeing others happy” (Dec. 19th) during the holiday season. I gladly shared it with my family, opening up a vast discussion that wrapped up with common human values: truth, love and faith. We appreciate the light you shed on the subject, the spark of curious research initiated by us on article’s topics, and the smile your words left in our hearts. Happy Holidays!
Patricia Escarfuller, Baltimore
