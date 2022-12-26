Journalism not driven by malice, Mr. Musk | READER COMMENTARY

A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, California on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Twitter has suspended an account that used publicly available flight data to track Elon Musk's private jet, despite a pledge by the social media platform's new owner to keep it up because of his free speech principles. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Elon Musk, who claims to want to protect free speech, has imposed a suspension of several journalists from Twitter concerning what can and cannot be said on the site since he took over (”Twitter changes rules over account tracking Elon Musk’s jet,” Dec. 14). Musk accused journalists of sharing private information about his whereabouts that he described as “basically assassination coordinates.”

He provided no evidence for that claim. He obviously drank the Donald Trump Kool-Aid to think he was important enough to be targeted for assassination. I can definitely see possible presidential aspirations in his future.

The suspensions were due to reporters posting on his personal life and locations to include tracking the flights of his private jet using publicly available data. The reporters were suspended from Twitter for “doxxing” which refers to “to disclosing online someone’s identity, address or other personal details.” Twitter had to change its rules for all users to prohibit the sharing of another person’s current location without their consent. Musk’s final words on doxxing were “You dox, you get suspended, end of story.”

Doxxing, according to my dictionary, means to “search for and publish private or identifying information about a particular individual on the internet, typically with malicious intent.” The key is malicious intent which, in most cases, is not the intent of journalists.

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

