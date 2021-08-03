xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
BMA is headed in an exciting new direction | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 03, 2021 2:38 PM
Christopher Bedford is director of the Baltimore Museum of Art. He came to the BMA from the Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun).
Christopher Bedford is director of the Baltimore Museum of Art. He came to the BMA from the Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun).

I read Christopher Bedford’s commentary (”‘Groundbreaking’ BMA exhibit won’t be the last of its kind,” July 30) with great interest. I think the concept of an art show curated by those who guard the art is absolutely brilliant. It is in keeping with the egalitarian direction the museum is taking, putting the idea that art is for everyone into action.

This upcoming show, along with the current Now Is the Time exhibit of new artists, had me becoming member for the first time.

Exciting!

Susan Goodman, Towson

