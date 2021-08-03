BMA is headed in an exciting new direction | READER COMMENTARY

I read Christopher Bedford’s commentary (”‘Groundbreaking’ BMA exhibit won’t be the last of its kind,” July 30) with great interest. I think the concept of an art show curated by those who guard the art is absolutely brilliant. It is in keeping with the egalitarian direction the museum is taking, putting the idea that art is for everyone into action.
This upcoming show, along with the current Now Is the Time exhibit of new artists, had me becoming member for the first time.
Exciting!
Susan Goodman, Towson
