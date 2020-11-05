xml:space="preserve">
With BMA, does end really justify the means? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Nov 05, 2020 1:27 PM
Andy Warhol’s “The Last Supper” is one of three painting the Baltimore Museum of Art has shown interest in selling.
Andy Warhol's "The Last Supper" is one of three painting the Baltimore Museum of Art has shown interest in selling.

I was surprised that a leader of a substantial organization such as the NAACP would opine about the Baltimore Museum of Art’s proposed deaccession of art without a thorough understanding of the situation (“Baltimore NAACP: BMA must stay the course,” Nov. 2).

Differing opinions are fine, but are any means to a worthy end acceptable? The museum was heavily criticized in the art world and sternly cautioned by the American Association of Museum Directors. The proposed deaccession was not a shining moment for our museum and our city.

Susan Pace Weiss, Baltimore

