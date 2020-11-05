With BMA, does end really justify the means? | READER COMMENTARY

I was surprised that a leader of a substantial organization such as the NAACP would opine about the Baltimore Museum of Art’s proposed deaccession of art without a thorough understanding of the situation (“Baltimore NAACP: BMA must stay the course,” Nov. 2).
Differing opinions are fine, but are any means to a worthy end acceptable? The museum was heavily criticized in the art world and sternly cautioned by the American Association of Museum Directors. The proposed deaccession was not a shining moment for our museum and our city.
Susan Pace Weiss, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.