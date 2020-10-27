Don’t condemn BMA’s overdue efforts toward artistic diversity | READER COMMENTARY

The art on the walls of museums serve as inspiration. As a schoolgirl, I toured museums never seeing Black artists. I believed art museums were like the country clubs in which my relatives worked — places for the privileged and beyond my attainment. As a woman managing her own law firm, I know better than to accept racist structures. These are the targets to dismantle. Thankfully, over 90% of my colleagues on the BMA board agree, and with the leadership of Director Christopher Bedford and Chair Clair Zamoiski Segal, we will diversify and improve the BMA and inspire our city’s residents.