BMA sales the right decision, just not an easy one | READER COMMENTARY

After reading your coverage of the Baltimore Museum of Art sales, I’m reminded of the Howard County Public Schools System redistricting plan. I don’t know the art world, and my kids aren’t affected by redistricting, but it makes me wonder about social justice (“BMA is a museum, not a mausoleum,” Oct. 27). There is a lot of pushback in both situations.
From the outside looking in, I applaud the brave, bold moves of these leaders to take real strides against racism and for equity. I am not in the board rooms or the minds and hearts of those making the decisions, but it appears their intention is genuine. From the inside of the community, however, it doesn’t appear that the rest of us are truly willing to do what needs to be done in addressing our social inequities.
I hope The Baltimore Sun can cover more of these bigger decisions by showing some of the smaller scale examples of hard, unpopular decisions with just outcomes.
Betty Clark, Baltimore
