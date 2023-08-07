Baltimore was blessed to host Eddie Murray and Bubba Smith | READER COMMENTARY

Eddie Murray waves to the crowd during a ceremony to honor the 1983 Orioles World Series winning team, which was held before the Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 home game against the Mets. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

With the festivities surrounding the 40th anniversary of the 1983 World Series Championship Baltimore Orioles, I’d like to share my experience of meeting Hall-of-Famer Eddie Murray (”Can the Orioles win the World Series for the first time in 40 years? The 1983 team sure thinks so.” Aug. 5). He was hitting instructor of a top minor league team and I a police sergeant at the local airport.

As I escorted him from his flight to his ride, we talked mostly about our experiences teaching younger members of our respective professions. A wonderful conversation with a truly down to earth man that the Orioles were blessed to have.

My other conversation was with a former Baltimore Colts legend, the late Bubba Smith. I talked to him while he was waiting for his ride to a card signing show in town. We talked mostly about Pimlico, where I grew up and he had business interests at one time. Another pleasant man to be around.

As we were blessed to have Brooks Robinson, Johnny Unitas, Cal Ripken, Jr. and Ray Lewis, we were also blessed to have these other two fine human beings represent our community, both of whom conversed with me as if I were a friend or neighbor.

— Greg Spangenberg, Halethorpe

