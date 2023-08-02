Why Eddie Murray will always be my hero | READER COMMENTARY

This year represents the 40th anniversary of the 1983 Baltimore Orioles who won the World Series. Standouts include Hall-of-Famer Eddie Murray, upper right. File. (Baltimore Sun handout) (Handout photo)

Eddie Murray will join Orioles alumni at Camden Yards this coming weekend for the 40th anniversary of the 1983 World Series championship season. Fans will take home Eddie Murray bobbleheads. I will take home memories of Eddie’s kindness to my late mom during her final days of life (”Orioles to celebrate 1983 World Series team Aug. 5; 2024 spring training schedule announced,” July 25).

My mom was a huge fan of Eddie’s. She collected his baseball trading cards in a scrapbook, and she visited the National Baseball Hall of Fame, along with my late dad, to see the wall where his induction plaque would be placed.

Advertisement

When she was dying of cancer, I contacted Eddie through his publicity agent and told him about my mom. He sent her a large bag of Orioles memorabilia and a personally signed “get well” note. My mom smiled — for the first time in a long while — when it arrived.

I will never forget his compassion.

Advertisement

— Mel Tansill, Catonsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.