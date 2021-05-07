Where is outrage over Baltimore’s murder rate? | READER COMMENTARY

Well, it appears that Mayor Brandon Scott has no idea how to contain the murders and shootings going on in Baltimore. In one of his outstanding prophetic statements, he said: “We also have to be better as citizens. We have to look in the mirror and have a self-check as a city of what we’re going to allow to be happening on our streets” (“Baltimore homicides are up more than 17% this year, with seven dead since Saturday as mayor vows to find a solution,” May 3). What we are going to allow this to happen? Who is he kidding? We don’t allow it, we just can’t stop it.