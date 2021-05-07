Where is outrage over Baltimore’s murder rate? | READER COMMENTARY

Well, it appears that Mayor Brandon Scott has no idea how to contain the murders and shootings going on in Baltimore. In one of his outstanding prophetic statements, he said: “We also have to be better as citizens. We have to look in the mirror and have a self-check as a city of what we’re going to allow to be happening on our streets” (“Baltimore homicides are up more than 17% this year, with seven dead since Saturday as mayor vows to find a solution,” May 3). What we are going to allow this to happen? Who is he kidding? We don’t allow it, we just can’t stop it.
Mayor Scott called the increase in violence “unacceptable” and said he’s continuing to work with Police Commissioner Michael Harrison to “come up with answers.” Unfortunately, Commissioner Harrison hasn’t accomplished a damn thing since he has been in Baltimore with regard to the homicide rate. Mr. Harrison defended his department by stating “that officers were sometimes only blocks away from some of the shootings before they occurred.” That doesn’t mean a thing and sure doesn’t stop it at all.
The use of rhetoric on the part of the mayor is worthless. Where is the City Council in all of this? And people want to “defund” the police department? At the rate the shootings and homicide rate is climbing, we probably need to get more police on the street. Where is the anger and marching in the streets for these murders?
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore
