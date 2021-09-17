A prayer for the former ‘Woodlawn Jane Doe’ | READER COMMENTARY

I said a prayer for the young lady just identified who was murdered 45 years ago and remained known as the Woodlawn Jane Doe all that time (“Her body was found near a Baltimore County cemetery. Forty five years later, police have identified ‘Woodlawn Jane Doe,” Sept. 16).
Her family’s grief over the years can only be imagined. The sad part is that it took 45 years to discover her identity. May she rest in peace and her family gain some solace in that she was finally identified. Hopefully, the person responsible may be caught and punished.
Her name was Margaret Fetterolf from Alexandria, Virginia.
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore
