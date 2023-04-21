Murder trial article leaves unanswered questions | READER COMMENTARY

There’s a sentence in the recent article regarding the verdict in the case of Kahlil Madden that requires further explanation (”Baltimore man not guilty of murder in beloved youth sports director’s killing, convicted of robbery conspiracy,” April 18): “Another man who was charged died awaiting trial, and prosecutors dismissed charges against a woman, citing insufficient evidence.”

Was this unnamed man who died awaiting trial in custody? Out on bail? Was he killed, or did he die of natural causes? If there was foul play, we need some further investigative reporting on this case.

Advertisement

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.