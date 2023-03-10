Enough about the Murdaugh murders | READER COMMENTARY

Alex Murdaugh is led to the Colleton County Courthouse by sheriff's deputies for sentencing in in Walterboro, S.C., Friday, March 3, 2023, after being convicted of two counts of murder in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife and son. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) (Chris Carlson/AP)

The Alex Murdaugh case is, or should be, history. Let’s hope The Baltimore Sun, which gave its windup a full third of the front page (“Lawyer’s fall from grace ends with life sentence,” March 4) and other reputable media won’t delve into Murdaugh’s prospects in prison. This case wasn’t even local.

That incident and trial should have been relegated to the tabloids, to Court TV and other true crime channels. Mass murders, to be sure, should be covered as reflective of a national sickness — and gun worship. But I don’t watch network news shows including NBC, CBS, ABC and Scripps for seamy details about family murders. Reputable media should report on state, national and world events and issues that impact our lives and not waste time and print with sensationalism.

Enough, then, on the Murdaugh case. Journalism is supposed to be a serious, thoughtful undertaking. Let’s keep it that way.

— Bruce R. Knauff, Towson

