Trump is bound to merchandise his mug shot | READER COMMENTARY

In a handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, former President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. Trump was booked on 13 charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office) (Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Getty Images North America/TNS)

Does anyone want to take any bets on how long it’s going to take Donald Trump to start autographing his mug shots and selling them for ungodly amounts of money to his cult-like followers? I’m giving 3-to-1 odds that it’s probably going to be within the week (”One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot,” Aug. 25).

Trump will also add a gilded gold picture frame for $250.98 more. Oh, and it’s likely to be made in China.

— Jeff Rew, Columbia

