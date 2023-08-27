Trump is bound to merchandise his mug shot | READER COMMENTARY

Does anyone want to take any bets on how long it’s going to take Donald Trump to start autographing his mug shots and selling them for ungodly amounts of money to his cult-like followers? I’m giving 3-to-1 odds that it’s probably going to be within the week (”One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot,” Aug. 25).
Trump will also add a gilded gold picture frame for $250.98 more. Oh, and it’s likely to be made in China.
Advertisement
— Jeff Rew, Columbia
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.