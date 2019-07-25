Mueller findings point to impeachment

On Wednesday, Robert Mueller once again laid bare the clear case for impeachment, this time in televised proceedings that should reach any American who has not read the report (“Is that it after the Mueller hearing? No, lawsuits, investigations and more are still on the way,” July 25). The evidence presented changes nothing — it is clear President Donald Trump is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors.
But now it is even more crystal clear to America that Congress is shirking its duty to impeach. I urge Rep. John Sarbanes to publicly support beginning impeachment hearings. The voters in his district are watching to see if we will need to run a candidate against him in the primary who will uphold their sworn duties.
Craig Allen, Columbia
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.