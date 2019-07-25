Advertisement

Mueller hearing was a political sideshow

Baltimore Sun |
Jul 25, 2019 | 3:17 PM
Republican Rep. Tom McClintock of California chastises Mueller report: “You put it in a paper sack, lit it on fire .. rang the doorbell and ran.”

I am a futurist. The Mueller hearing yesterday was a page out of the past, a political sideshow (“Mueller’s bottom line: Russian election interference is real, serious and still a threat,” July 24).

However, in the end, I felt confident about what is going to happen in America. First, thanks to President Donald Trump for bringing back a memory. He called the four elected Democratic officials the “squad.” I was a member of the United States Army infantry in Korea. I also was a member of a squad. Our “commander in cheif” exposed that this foursome will blossom into a platoon, company and the future political army.

I challenge The Baltimore Sun and the media to focus on the future. Put the Mueller-type ”hearings” on the shelf along with a scale model of the horse and buggy.

John Holter, Baltimore

