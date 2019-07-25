Help from foreign adversaries should not be ‘new normal’ in elections

Robert Mueller III fought and distinguished himself as a courageous warrior in an unnecessary war in Vietnam, a young man exercising his conscience by not shirking what he felt was his duty to country; but now when the United States is facing a real existential threat to our democracy, he did not exhibit the profile in courage I hoped ee would (“Is that it after the Mueller hearing? No, lawsuits, investigations and more are still on the way,” July 25).
I will give him credit for the “did not exonerate” part which he did not have to say according to his blessed rules. It’s up to the Democratic majority in the House now to do the right thing and trust that Americans can tell the difference between the Senate failing to convict when such high crimes of collusion with Russians (it happened) and obstruction of justice are brought before them, versus the Senate declining to convict Bill Clinton for lying about a sexual escapade and marital infidelity which most people understood as not all that germane to the issues they cared about. Yes, I know President Clinton obstructed, too, but about what? His crime was not something that fundamentally threatened our country.
The real threat before us now was elicited best of all by Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont who asked whether accepting and hiding help from a foreign adversary was the “new normal” to which former Special Counsel Mueller responded: “I hope it is not the new normal, but I fear it is.”
J. Stephen Cleghorn, Baltimore
