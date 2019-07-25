Help from foreign adversaries should not be ‘new normal’ in elections

I will give him credit for the “did not exonerate” part which he did not have to say according to his blessed rules. It’s up to the Democratic majority in the House now to do the right thing and trust that Americans can tell the difference between the Senate failing to convict when such high crimes of collusion with Russians (it happened) and obstruction of justice are brought before them, versus the Senate declining to convict Bill Clinton for lying about a sexual escapade and marital infidelity which most people understood as not all that germane to the issues they cared about. Yes, I know President Clinton obstructed, too, but about what? His crime was not something that fundamentally threatened our country.