Maryland’s failure to invest in transit has shortchanged Baltimore students | READER COMMENTARY

As chair of Baltimore’s Downtown Residents Advocacy Network, I’ve spent the past year working with a broad coalition of transportation, environmental and business advocates urging legislators to support sufficient funding to address the $2 billion backlog in essential maintenance and enhancements for our buses, light rail, subway and commuter trains. In all, $462 million per year is needed just to meet basic safety requirements. So we rejoiced when the Transportation Safety and Investment Act sponsored by Del. Brooke Lierman and Sen. Cory McCray, passed the Maryland General Assembly with bipartisan support only to have Gov. Larry Hogan veto it.