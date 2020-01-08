The MTA is a perfect picture of “how not to do it” in state control to use the parlance of Charles Dickens’ Office of Circumlocution in “Little Dorrit.” For tangible evidence of state neglect of transit, I cite Exhibit A as the signs in light rail stops. Mount Washington has had a map of Ferndale for a decade. The BWI Business District has a map of Cherry Hill. The University of Baltimore has a map of Woodberry. There is no more compelling evidence of the state of Maryland not giving a damn about transit riders.