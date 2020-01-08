Even though the future is extremely grim for any Maryland Transit Administration rider, I appreciate the full dose of bad news administered by Donald Fry (“Maryland transportation planning needs to include Baltimore,” Jan. 6). The bad news is that MTA service in Baltimore, which doesn’t work very well at present, will only get worse in the foreseeable future while Gov. Larry Hogan continues to gold plate the freeways.
The structural problem is that the MTA is run by the state and Baltimoreans have no say in transit decisions or revenue. The same principle of dysfunction caused the Irish potato famine when Ireland was a net food exporter — which is why I am leery of any plans being floated around that involve state takeovers of anything considered dysfunctional in Baltimore including crime management, policing, education or budgeting.
The MTA is a perfect picture of “how not to do it” in state control to use the parlance of Charles Dickens’ Office of Circumlocution in “Little Dorrit.” For tangible evidence of state neglect of transit, I cite Exhibit A as the signs in light rail stops. Mount Washington has had a map of Ferndale for a decade. The BWI Business District has a map of Cherry Hill. The University of Baltimore has a map of Woodberry. There is no more compelling evidence of the state of Maryland not giving a damn about transit riders.
Paul R. Schlitz Jr., Baltimore
