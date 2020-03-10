Lawmakers must address Baltimore transit’s breakdown woes | READER COMMENTARY

I am familiar with the issue because the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance pulled the federal data and created the graphs used in the article. Don’t be fooled. The implication that the cause of the breakdowns can be pinned on the MTA missing a bus procurement in 2015 is a red herring. Missing the annual replacement of 1/12th of the bus fleet once five years ago cannot be the whole story behind why MTA buses break down more frequently than buses in peer agencies. It certainly does not explain why the MTA’s three types of trains, light rail, heavy rail (Metro subway) and commuter rail (MARC), break down more frequently than any other agency in the country.