Why aren’t state troopers patrolling Maryland’s highways? | READER COMMENTARY

My job as a floral company delivery person entails driving daily on the Baltimore Beltway and on Interstate 795. I have been employed by this company for about five weeks now, and to my astonishment, I have seen no marked Maryland State Police cars. None, nada, zero, zilch. Consequently, I see drivers make amazingly drastic choices (some life and death measures) while driving (”Want to lower traffic deaths? Get drivers to stop speeding,” Sept. 20, 2022).

This past week I was on Interstate 695 in heavy bumper-to-bumper traffic and some idiot decided to drive onto the shoulder at about 60 miles per hour. I am certain there are many unmarked Maryland State Police vehicles that I may not recognize in my travels. It raises the question: What are the state cops doing currently as a deterrent to slow down the Emerson Fitipaldis out there?

It’s just a matter of time until I witness a devastating accident. It conjures the hackneyed adage, “When cat’s away the mice will play.”

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

