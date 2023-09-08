Stadium Authority has gone soft on Angelos | READER COMMENTARY

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP) (Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Do the members of the Maryland Stadium Authority read The Baltimore Sun? Do they ever listen to the local evening news?

While John Angelos continues to “negotiate” for more money from the state of Maryland before he signs a long-term lease for the Orioles, the Maryland Stadium Authority voted to give the Orioles all of the profits from the Bruce Springsteen concert, which has since been postponed (“Orioles set to keep all stadium profits from Bruce Springsteen show; state again forgoes concert money,” Sept. 5).

All this while the Orioles are drawing some of the largest game crowds in years.

Is anyone paying attention? I realize that the MSA has been “eased” out of the long-term lease negotiations, but this is ridiculous!

— Sarah A. Riley, Timonium

