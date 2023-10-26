Maryland Stadium Authority has proven its worth | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Orioles played the Cleveland Indians on the first opening day at a brand new Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 6, 1992. (Garo Lachinian/Baltimore Sun). (Garo Lachinian/Baltimore Sun)

Herb Belgrad and Bruce H. Hoffman are right (”Former MSA leaders: Don’t bypass Maryland Stadium Authority in Orioles lease negotiations,” Oct. 23)! All people in and around Baltimore, not just sports fans, deserve to have the Maryland Stadium Authority continue in charge of the stadiums.

In the late 1980s, I became one of a few dozen South and Southwest Baltimore residents who asked for and got seats at the Maryland Stadium Authority’s table as ground was being broken for Oriole Park at Camden Yards. We needed to be there because the city and the MSA were proposing nightmarish traffic and parking scenarios. My least favorite was to change the street where I lived to a one-way street with no on-street parking.

This was not allowed to devolve into a “both-sides” standoff, and the commitment of Hoffman and Belgrad to discussing neighborhood impact with neighborhood people deserves much of the credit for that. At a big table in their warehouse conference room, they listened to residents, pastors, business owners, city agency heads and others. By Opening Day 1992, stadium neighbors on both sides of Russell Street had free residential parking permits and no loss of two-way streets.

I no longer live in South Baltimore, but I’m still proud of what we accomplished. The letter writers should be, too. They conducted the MSA like a public trust through some slow and tense turns in the planning process.

Very good governors can have very bad ideas for no good reason. Gov. Wes Moore is about to roll back (or perhaps roll over) a fantastic and durable (so far) legacy that the MSA built with South and Southwest Baltimore. And for what? To make Orioles CEO John Angelos a nightlife district landlord who answers to no ordinary citizens? No, thank you.

— Eileen O’Brien, Baltimore

