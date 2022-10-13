Maryland ‘move over’ law should emphasize ‘slow down’ | READER COMMENTARY

The new state law requiring drivers to move over and slow down for all vehicles on the shoulder is a big step in preventing deaths and injuries to highway workers and stranded motorists (”Maryland’s ‘move over’ law to expand Oct. 1 to cover stopped cars with hazard lights and other caution signals,” Sept. 18).

But shouldn’t the emphasis be reversed? We need to be telling drivers first and foremost to slow down. When highway drivers see work trucks or other vehicles parked on the shoulder, their immediate attention should be to look forward and slow down, not to spend precious seconds looking in the rear view mirror to see when it is safe to move over (which is often difficult due to traffic volume and speed).

At 60 miles per hour, we are travelling 88 feet per second. I do not know the wording of the new law, but our priority should be to slow down to protect the lives of highway workers and stranded motorists.

— Donald T. Torres, Ellicott City

