Fortunately, the Maryland House of Delegates began looking at photo enforcement of move over violations during the last legislative session given the clear value and ability to potentially save lives and as a practical way to correct the dangerous driving behaviors that are putting our first responders’ lives at risk. As we prepare for a new legislative session in January, now, more than ever, we need to enact legislation that would allow for these technologies to be used. We owe it to all the men and woman who serve and protect us every day. Now it’s time we protect them.