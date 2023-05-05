Ryan Mountcastle need not be a jerk | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Orioles batter Ryan Mountcastle reacts as his drive is caught at the center field wall during the 2023 home opener at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday, April 7, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle bemoans the bad luck he’s been having trying to get base hits. He says he’s tried being as good as he can be and quips that since he’s still been getting the bad luck, “maybe I’ll just start being [a jerk].” I hope that joke has no real truth behind it. The bottom line is what the wise throughout the ages have said: “You reap what you sow,” and “The love you take is equal to the love you make,” as well as “Karma, baby.”

To be compassionate, loving, kind, of service: These are the values which are said to be lucky. Wrongdoing is always unlucky because by doing wrong things you make the other person suffer, you make them unlucky, so unluck comes back to you.

We know it is simply not enough to have good intentions. It is beyond the ability of the intellect to determine what action will be permanently useful for the actor and simultaneously have a harmonious, life-supporting effect in the environment. Instead of being determined intellectually, the ability to perform only useful actions lies basically in attuning oneself with cosmic law.

How to do that? Transcend thought and experience the state of perfect wide-awake stillness that is there within us all. That is a key that will purify our mind. Then spontaneous right action will occur more often. And that will be laying a solid ground for future good luck — for Ryan and the O’s.

— Craig M. Berg, Romney, West Virginia

