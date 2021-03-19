Here’s to great basketball at the Mount | READER COMMENTARY

As a proud graduate of Mount St. Mary’s University, class of ’71, I loved your editorial, “It’s March Madness time — especially in Emmitsburg” (March 18). During my time there I got to watch perhaps the greatest player in the Mount’s distinguished basketball history, Fred “Mad Dog” Carter who, after graduating in 1969, played in the NBA for eight years, three with the Baltimore Bullets.
I’ll never forget a night in 1969 or 1970 when Fred walked into the Mount’s old airplane hangar basketball arena arm in arm with Earl “The Pearl” Monroe. Even Jim “Bow Tie” Phelan, the Mount’s legendary basketball coach, was impressed. Go Mountie men and women!
Herb Cromwell, Catonsville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.