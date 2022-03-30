Bikes need better lights | READER COMMENTARY

James Matthews Jr., center, of Baltimore, takes cell phone video of his son Carington, 8, learning to ride a bicycle with the help of training wheels at Druid Hill Park in August, 2020. File. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

As a motorist, I’m saddened but not surprised when I hear about the death of a cyclist (”Beloved cyclist from Emmitsburg dies after van strikes him from behind in Frederick County,” March 23).

Let this be an eye opener for a law that requires them to have a much better system of lights on their bikes. They are almost invisible when they ride in traffic. Maybe their helmets should have a strobe type of light and better system of front and back lights.

Soon, Ocean City will be thriving, and there will be thousands of kids from other countries working there. Most of them ride bikes without any lights on them. That needs to be changed. I got rid of my Harley because of too many close calls, and that motorcycle had much larger and brighter lights on it.

Joe Heldmann, Catonsville

