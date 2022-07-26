Motor racing is a sport | READER COMMENTARY

Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. NASCAR stripped Hamlin of his win when his No. 11 Toyota failed inspection and was disqualified, awarding Chase Elliott the Cup Series victory. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)

It appears that some readers may be under the misguided impression that racing drivers are “not athletes.” I am going to have to throw a black flag at this argument and send the letter writer in for a drive-through penalty (”Too many non-sports, like NASCAR and MMA, covered in sports section,” July 20).

Driving a racing car demands intense focus in what are literally life-or-death circumstances. Competitors make countless mental calculations during every lap and must concern themselves with factors including tire condition, fuel management, weather and handling dynamics — to name only a few. This all must be done under brutal physical conditions with searing heat, massive cornering and braking forces — all while muscling a thoroughbred race car with little in the way of the accommodations you might find in your family car.

Finally, drivers must do all of this while assessing the mental state and skills of their competitors, the relative competitiveness of their cars and their personal appetite for risk, injury and even death. Ernest Hemingway famously argued that there are only three sports: mountaineering, bullfighting, and motor racing. Everything else, he said, is just a game.

Keep motor racing in the Sports section. Now, perhaps we can chat about golf …

— Aaron Meisner, Baltimore

