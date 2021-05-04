Celebrating my mother, the ink-stained wretch | READER COMMENTARY

My mom long called herself an “ink-stained wretch.” While some apply the term only to newspaper writers, Mom was literally ink-stained from working at newspapers. She never ran the presses, but she did everything else from ad sales to prepress to managing editor. Ink was in her blood — and on her clothes and in her hair. Ink was on her children because the newspapers she brought home every night bypassed a delivery truck, moving straight from press to employee paper bins to her car and into our waiting hands. Mom didn’t need to read it. She already knew every column inch.