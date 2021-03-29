Communities should opt out of mosquito spraying | READER COMMENTARY

I am extremely alarmed that toxic PFAS (per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances) chemicals have been found in a pesticide the state of Maryland uses in its mosquito control program (”Researchers find harmful ‘forever chemicals’ in pesticide used against mosquitoes in Maryland,” March 25). As we approach summer, the Maryland Department of Agriculture and private vendors are going to begin their mosquito control applications, spraying these toxic chemicals in communities across the state which could have tremendous impact on the health of us Maryland residents.
Besides EPA conducting its own testing of Permanone 30-30 and its storage containers, Maryland must cease the use of Permanone 30-30 and terminate its use by private mosquito control companies. Maryland needs to ensure that any pesticide is properly tested by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or the state and shown to not contain any PFAS. Pesticide manufacturers should be required to test all their products for PFAS and make their findings public.
PFAS are a dangerous class of chemicals associated with a variety of ailments including suppressed immune function, thyroid disease, testicular and kidney disease, cancers and liver damage. Because of a strong carbon-fluorine bond, these chemicals do not easily break down in the environment and are called “forever chemicals.” Our communities have the ability to opt out of state mosquito control spray programs and we need to exercise that right this year. Our health, and the health of our loved ones, are at stake.
Tim Whitehouse, Poolesville
The writer is executive director of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility.
