Communities should opt out of mosquito spraying | READER COMMENTARY

PFAS are a dangerous class of chemicals associated with a variety of ailments including suppressed immune function, thyroid disease, testicular and kidney disease, cancers and liver damage. Because of a strong carbon-fluorine bond, these chemicals do not easily break down in the environment and are called “forever chemicals.” Our communities have the ability to opt out of state mosquito control spray programs and we need to exercise that right this year. Our health, and the health of our loved ones, are at stake.