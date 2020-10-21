Baltimore deserves better than to have a tax delinquent running the City Council | READER COMMENTARY

Unfortunately, this information came out after the primary election and not in advance enough of the general election for Democratic voters to make a more informed choice for City Council president. Had city residents been aware of Mr. Mosby’s ongoing issues with the IRS, I don’t think he would be on the ballot for City Council president. Between an inability to appropriately manage his finances over consecutive years, establish reasonable priorities and limits of his own resources and capacities, successfully communicate complex issues with a number of invested parties and agencies, comply with well-known laws of all citizens to pay taxes or project honesty and integrity in the face of a challenge, he has not demonstrated any reason I or others should entrust him with the privileges and responsibilities of the City Council president.