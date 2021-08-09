Who is Hogan to lecture about legal fees? | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Larry Hogan recently called it “a little inappropriate” for Marilyn and Nick Mosby to seek donations for a charity fund that would pay their legal fees as they defend themselves against an ongoing federal criminal tax investigation (”Fundraiser launches to defend Marilyn and Nick Mosby from criminal tax investigation. How does that work?” Aug. 6). Who is Governor Hogan to question the source of legal fees?
Details of the federal investigation of the Mosbys have not been made public by the federal government. However, it is safe to assume that the actions that are being investigated occurred outside the scope of their government jobs, Ms. Mosby as Baltimore City State’s Attorney and Mr. Mosby as City Council President (or previously as member of Maryland House of Delegates).
Governor Hogan broke the law less than one month ago while performing the functions of governor when he unilaterally stripped federal unemployment benefits from about 200,000 struggling Marylanders. No charity fund was created for Governor Hogan. Well, we were all being charitable, because it was our tax dollars that paid for his defense. The governor still hasn’t released how much it cost Maryland taxpayers for him to hire Venable, a high-priced law firm. And when Mr. Hogan lost in the Baltimore City Circuit Court, and in the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, and again in the Court of Appeals, he didn’t face any consequences for his failure to follow Maryland law. No jail time, no civil fine, nothing. But the taxpayers paid his attorneys’ fees. That’s what I call “a little inappropriate.”
I was one of the attorneys who represented the unemployed who were harmed by Mr. Hogan. I worked pro bono — for free. Governor Hogan should keep quiet unless he’s telling people to “wear the damn mask” or to “get the damn vaccine.”
Robbie Leonard, Towson
