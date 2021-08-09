Who is Hogan to lecture about legal fees? | READER COMMENTARY

Governor Hogan broke the law less than one month ago while performing the functions of governor when he unilaterally stripped federal unemployment benefits from about 200,000 struggling Marylanders. No charity fund was created for Governor Hogan. Well, we were all being charitable, because it was our tax dollars that paid for his defense. The governor still hasn’t released how much it cost Maryland taxpayers for him to hire Venable, a high-priced law firm. And when Mr. Hogan lost in the Baltimore City Circuit Court, and in the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, and again in the Court of Appeals, he didn’t face any consequences for his failure to follow Maryland law. No jail time, no civil fine, nothing. But the taxpayers paid his attorneys’ fees. That’s what I call “a little inappropriate.”