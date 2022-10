Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby leaving federal court in September after getting a new trial date set for early 2023 in her perjury case. File. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun). (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Now Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is petitioning U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby for a change of venue (”Marilyn Mosby asks judge to move her federal criminal trial out of Baltimore,” Oct. 21).

Where to? Greenbelt? Alaska?

Mosby’s next motion will be to strike the facts in the case. “Your honor, the facts are unfairly against me!”

— Hal Riedl, Baltimore

