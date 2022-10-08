If Mosby faces criminal penalties, why doesn’t Trump? | READER COMMENTARY

Pages from the court filing by New York Attorney General Letitia James accusing former President Donald Trump and three of his adult children of padding his net worth by billions of dollars and habitually misleading banks about the value of prized assets. Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick) (Jon Elswick/AP)

Federal prosecutors seem determined to put Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby behind bars for allegedly lying on mortgage loan applications, but isn’t that exactly what New York Attorney General Letitia James is accusing the Trump family of doing (”Donald Trump’s legal woes mount without the protection of presidency,” Sept. 22)?

In the case of the Trump family, James is filing a civil suit that will likely be settled out of court. She is not seeking a criminal indictment despite the fact that the civil suit alleges that crimes were indeed committed. Lying to get favorable interest rates would in fact be crimes not just under New York law but also federal law, so why aren’t the Trumps being treated exactly the way that Mosby is being treated?

Is this equal justice under the law?

— Jim Dempsey, Edgewood

