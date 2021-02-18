Criticism of Mosby is off the mark | READER COMMENTARY

People may disagree about a local prosecutor’s day-to-day responsibilities. Some expect Ms. Mosby to report to her office each day, just as in pre-pandemic times, and react critically when the IG referred to 144 workdays when she was not physically present in 2018 and 2019 (Ms. Mosby acknowledged 85 days). Others applaud Ms. Mosby’s invitations to conferences and universities where she speaks as a national leader of criminal justice reform. They view the traveling and appearances as a full workday, knowing she speaks to other prosecutors and law enforcement about changing the culture of over-incarceration while maintaining regular communication with her office.