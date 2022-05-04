Mosby likely understood the wrongfulness of her actions | READER COMMENTARY

Steven P. Grossman’s op-ed asks us to suspend our collective disbelief to the evidence the federal prosecutors have presented thus far against Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, while taking a more nuanced and holistic view of Ms. Mosby’s record in office (“An all-or-nothing assessment of Marilyn Mosby does no one any good,” April 27). He goes further to chastise readers, who likely aren’t elected officials, for fudging their own taxes in an attempt to create some kind of moral equivalency.

It very well may be a small matter to lie on mortgage applications, overstate one’s pandemic impact to access money penalty free, claim ignorance of the law and of one’s own standing with the IRS, all while vociferously refuting the charges by claiming racial animus, without offering any evidence, as shown in the most recent hearing two weeks ago. It might even be commonplace — just not within my circle of friends.

But, that doesn’t excuse Ms. Mosby’s alleged actions, which are wholly unrelated to her record. It’s not as if a sterling record of accomplishment might persuade the public to look the other way when their elected chief law enforcement officer is carted off to federal prison. Many people exceed the speed limit, while few are caught, does that mean those who are caught shouldn’t be prosecuted? Ms. Mosby is a smart woman, too smart to believe that she didn’t know what she was doing was wrong both morally and legally.

Let the process play out, Ms. Mosby certainly is entitled to the presumption of innocence and her day in court. Meanwhile, she’s read the political tea leaves and believes that she can win the primary even with this ominous cloud hanging over her and her campaign, which often appears to be snake-bitten. I can only wonder what she’ll do if she’s convicted. Will she resign gracefully and spare the Baltimore City further shame? Or, will she continue to deny the charges bringing more shame and negative publicity to the good citizens of a much beleaguered city who can ill afford yet another scandal?

Bob McGeehan, Columbia

