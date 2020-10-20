If Mosbys can’t handle their finances, how can they handle the public’s? | READER COMMENTARY

You can add the Mosbys — Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and her state delegate husband Nick Mosby — to the growing list in Baltimore City of officials who appear to believe that paying what you owe in taxes is a foolish venture (“What should Baltimore make of the Mosbys' latest tax lien?” Oct. 15). They join our former police commissioner and our former mayor. If none of these people can handle their personal finances, why should we expect them to ever have properly handled the public funds entrusted to them? My take-away is the Mosbys' got caught. And please don’t try to cover up for Ms. Mosby, who says she was unaware of a federal tax lien filed against her property; the couple apparently filed a joint tax return, so she is a guilty as he. Power couple, indeed!