It has become increasingly apparent that some police in Baltimore — and many other cities as well — will fabricate evidence to support their inner beliefs as to who is guilty of a crime while ignoring any evidence that speaks to the contrary. Profiling also appears to play a strong role in this practice, making some of us wonder if we are properly selecting our police officers whose sworn duty is to uphold the law, and not just find a guilty party, any party, just to boost a conviction record.