Kudos to Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby for asking courts to toss criminal cases involving tainted officers (“Mosby lists 22 Baltimore police officers as discredited; prosecutors begin wiping out 790 convictions,” Oct. 4).
It has become increasingly apparent that some police in Baltimore — and many other cities as well — will fabricate evidence to support their inner beliefs as to who is guilty of a crime while ignoring any evidence that speaks to the contrary. Profiling also appears to play a strong role in this practice, making some of us wonder if we are properly selecting our police officers whose sworn duty is to uphold the law, and not just find a guilty party, any party, just to boost a conviction record.
Baltimore police are also empowered by a police union that universally and immediately defends any action of an officer regardless of obvious evidence to the contrary. What has happened to justice and fairness? The United States separated from Great Britain almost 250 years ago due to unjust treatment; have we forgotten what we purport to stand for? And in case you have forgotten: It is liberty and justice for all.
To our police commissioner I say: Please do your job and improve the Baltimore police force. And to the police union I say: Please stop treating police officers like the mother whose child can do no wrong. Just as there are bad businessmen, bad lawyers, bad doctors and bad politicians, there are bad cops. How about doing your part to help us getting them out of the police force?
Robert C. Rassa, Fallston
