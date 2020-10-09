Prosecutors are not elected to rewrite laws, Marilyn Mosby | READER COMMENTARY

I wonder how many of the people that voted for Marilyn Mosby realized that they were not electing someone that wants to do her job, but would rather be a legislator making laws. Ms. Mosby has taken it upon herself to not prosecute marijuana possession, regardless of quantity (“Pandemic prosecution limitations are hurting sex trafficking outreach efforts,” Oct. 5). She also has now decided not to prosecute crimes that “pose no threat” such as prostitution and other “victimless” crimes.