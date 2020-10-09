Prosecutors are not elected to rewrite laws, Marilyn Mosby | READER COMMENTARY

I wonder how many of the people that voted for Marilyn Mosby realized that they were not electing someone that wants to do her job, but would rather be a legislator making laws. Ms. Mosby has taken it upon herself to not prosecute marijuana possession, regardless of quantity (“Pandemic prosecution limitations are hurting sex trafficking outreach efforts,” Oct. 5). She also has now decided not to prosecute crimes that “pose no threat” such as prostitution and other “victimless” crimes.
A state’s attorney prosecutes criminal and civil cases for the people. Prosecuting attorneys are the voice of the people in America’s courtrooms, enforcing the law and representing the duly elected government at all levels. That is what the job is supposed to entail. Not to pick and choose. I, being one of the people, don’t feel that I am being represented by Ms. Mosby when she decides what the law should be, rather than upholding it.
Wayne R. Carson, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.