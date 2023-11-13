Florida lender never scrutinized Mosby deal? | READER COMMENTARY

Former Baltimore state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby leaves the federal courthouse in Greenbelt on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, after a jury convicted her of charges that she lied about the finances of a side business to improperly access retirement funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, using the money to buy two Florida homes. (AP Photo/Michael Kunzelman) (Michael Kunzelman/AP)

One of the curiosities of Marilyn Mosby’s homebuying escape in Florida is the fact that she applied to purchase an eight-bedroom house near Disney World by telling the mortgage lender that she intended to use it as a second home (”Marilyn Mosby has been convicted of perjury. What’s next for the former Baltimore state’s attorney?” Nov. 10).

Say what?

If I were that mortgage lender, I think I would be just a bit incredulous at that point. “Um, do you have a very large family lady or maybe you intend to do some large-scale entertaining?” Apparently not all of the avarice in this real estate transaction was on the part of Mosby.

— John Fuller, Perry Hall

