Prosecutorial discretion is not new. Just ask the rich and powerful | READER COMMENTARY

So where has he been all these decades the U.S. Department of Justice has been acting as if anti-trust law did not exist, as if banks had no obligation to follow the law, as if environmental crimes were of no account? The white-collar crimes of the past 30 years have harmed more people, more grievously than anything Ms. Mosby proposes to ignore, yet they are so seldom prosecuted that many people seem unaware they are even crimes.