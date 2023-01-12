Baltimore needs few Mosbys in public office | READER COMMENTARY

Regarding the recent article, “Mosby battles ethics charges” (Jan. 10), it’s hard to tell which member of this too-cute-by-half couple is worse.
Is it City Council President Nick Mosby, who believes that donations to his legal fund don’t qualify as “gifts?” Or is it former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who more than dabbled in real estate and travel while ignoring the city’s violent crime problem?
Either way, public life in the Baltimore area would be better if both Mosbys were out of it.
— Randy Schultz, Sparks
