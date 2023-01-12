Baltimore needs few Mosbys in public office | READER COMMENTARY

Marilyn Mosby speaks after a resolution was adopted by the Baltimore City Council to honor her for her eight years of service as the city state's attorney as Nick Mosby, council president and her husband, listens. File. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Regarding the recent article, “Mosby battles ethics charges” (Jan. 10), it’s hard to tell which member of this too-cute-by-half couple is worse.

Is it City Council President Nick Mosby, who believes that donations to his legal fund don’t qualify as “gifts?” Or is it former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who more than dabbled in real estate and travel while ignoring the city’s violent crime problem?

Either way, public life in the Baltimore area would be better if both Mosbys were out of it.

— Randy Schultz, Sparks

