Marilyn Mosby deserves jail time | READER COMMENTARY

Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby faces a potential federal prison term after being found guilty of perjury in connection with an early withdrawal from a city retirement fund. She also awaits trial on mortgage fraud.

I read with great interest the recent letter to the editor from a fellow Baltimore Sun reader claiming that Marilyn Mosby does not deserve prison time (”Prison should not be in Marilyn Mosby’s future,” Nov. 13). I respectfully disagree.

From the outset of her perjury and mortgage fraud charges, the former Baltimore state’s attorney and her various legal teams have been totally defiant, unrepentant and quick to deflect responsibility for the charges, claiming such things as vague terminology in the CARES Act rules and the ever-present refrain that she is the victim of racism. To be clear, many Americans who are far less credentialed in understanding legal terminology than Mosby did not have a hard time comprehending the so-called vague IRS terminology pertaining to her premature retirement plan distribution. And while the reader’s claim that it is “her own money from her own retirement account” is accurate, he fails to point out that her lies saved her $9,000 in early withdrawal penalties on her federal tax return.

In my opinion, she is lucky that the Internal Revenue Service has not expanded their investigation into the existing well-publicized tax compliance issues of her and her husband of 17 years, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, from whom she filed for divorce in July. Hopefully, that investigation is still simmering.

Mosby has abused her position of public trust, and she discredits all minorities and the many legitimate cases of racism by claiming that racism was a factor in the charges against her. She knows full well that her claim is nothing but a smoke screen in an effort to avoid responsibility for her crimes. She further discredits the entire legal profession with her disingenuous claims that basic legal terminology was too vague for her to understand. Much tax law is vague, but this one is not.

Let’s send her to prison to allow her some time to atone for what she has done. I am perfectly content to wait until she is convicted in the mortgage fraud case before she is sentenced, but she needs to spend some time behind bars.

— Michael Burke, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

