Marilyn Mosby gets systemic racism; Jonah Goldberg does not | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby wrote an excellent, pointed summary of Baltimore’s problems with public safety and policing (”Marilyn Mosby: Rethink policing and restore Baltimore,” June 22).
On the same newspaper page, I see a screed from Jonah Goldberg, who even at this moment sees no link among slavery, Jim Crow, the KKK and the systematic institutionalized terror that people of color have been subject to in this country over the past 400 years most recently by police (”The history of policing gets unfairly twisted around the issue of slave patrols,” June 22).
Mr. Goldberg, perhaps you could remove the raggedy remnant from your eyes. It seems to be blinding you.
Bob Kambic, Baltimore
