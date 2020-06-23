xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Marilyn Mosby gets systemic racism; Jonah Goldberg does not | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 23, 2020 1:35 PM
In this Saturday, June 13, 2020, file photo, "RIP Rayshard" is spray-painted on a sign as flames engulf a Wendy's restaurant during protests in Atlanta. The restaurant was where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police the previous evening following a struggle in the restaurant's drive-thru line. The deadly police shooting soon after the city erupted in fiery demonstrations protesting police brutality have cast a harsh spotlight on cracks in Atlanta's reputation for Black prosperity in politics and business. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
In this Saturday, June 13, 2020, file photo, "RIP Rayshard" is spray-painted on a sign as flames engulf a Wendy's restaurant during protests in Atlanta. The restaurant was where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police the previous evening following a struggle in the restaurant's drive-thru line. The deadly police shooting soon after the city erupted in fiery demonstrations protesting police brutality have cast a harsh spotlight on cracks in Atlanta's reputation for Black prosperity in politics and business. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby wrote an excellent, pointed summary of Baltimore’s problems with public safety and policing (”Marilyn Mosby: Rethink policing and restore Baltimore,” June 22).

On the same newspaper page, I see a screed from Jonah Goldberg, who even at this moment sees no link among slavery, Jim Crow, the KKK and the systematic institutionalized terror that people of color have been subject to in this country over the past 400 years most recently by police (”The history of policing gets unfairly twisted around the issue of slave patrols,” June 22).

Advertisement

Mr. Goldberg, perhaps you could remove the raggedy remnant from your eyes. It seems to be blinding you.

Bob Kambic, Baltimore
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement