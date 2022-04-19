Mosby should cut a deal with prosecutors and step down | READER COMMENTARY

Marilyn Mosby, with husband Nick Mosby, left, responds to well wishers as she arrives at the Garmatz Federal Courthouse to have her motions hearing on Thursday, April 14. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun). (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Marilyn Mosby should consider accepting responsibility for her mistakes by working out a plea arrangement with federal prosecutors (”Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby’s annual ethics disclosure lists no donations to her legal defense fund,” April 15). If she continues to fight rather than work out a deal, she puts herself in great jeopardy. Two of the counts against her carry a 30-year maximum sentence. She, more than anyone in Baltimore, should know when a prosecutor has a solid case.

Recently, the judge in Ms. Mosby’s case dismissed her motions regarding bias because there was no evidence to support her claims. There was no political or racial bias. Ms. Mosby was playing to the court of public opinion and has to date attacked the federal prosecutors with unsubstantiated claims of racial bias that were repeated on cable news. That’s a low blow unworthy of a state’s attorney for Baltimore, a city that has been tormented recently by corruption in basic institutions such as the police and city hall. Ms. Mosby’s troubles only add to the perception of a dysfunctional city government.

I truly wanted Ms. Mosby to succeed but at this point, it’s not about job performance. Ms. Mosby made a serious and costly mistake. But her mistake is being compounded by her refusal to accept the inevitable. Her own signature and voice recordings document precisely how she violated the law. Everybody does not lie on their mortgage applications. This was a premeditated effort to illegally take advantage of the CARES Act by falsely claiming financial hardship while making $247,000 a year.

Ms. Mosby needs to take the advice she has given out for years: Take the plea. She needs to resign and work out a deal for restitution and a couple of years in a Club Fed for white collar crime.

Dudley Thompson, Girdletree

