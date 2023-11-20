Mosby’s public defender needs to be explained | READER COMMENTARY

Marilyn Mosby, a former state's attorney for Baltimore, leaves a courthouse in Greenbelt after she was found guilty of perjury. Nov. 9, 2023. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun) (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

Dan Rodricks gave us some philosophy around Marilyn Mosby’s conviction for perjury (”Dan Rodricks: 46 years of watching corruption cases like Marilyn Mosby’s, and I still don’t get it,” Nov. 9).

The situation could be described briefly this way:

Mosby was a prosecutor. Prosecutors depend on their ability to prosecute witnesses for perjury to extract truthful testimony from those witnesses. Prosecutors try people for corruption all the time because they understand that corruption is a danger to our country.

And yet, Mosby committed perjury in service of her own corrupt goals. She deserved to be convicted.

The issue that I would like Rodricks to write about is Mosby’s legal team. One of her lawyers is a federal public defender.

The Office of the Federal Public Defender is not accessible to just anyone. You have to be too poor to afford a private lawyer. Mosby had two other lawyers who were not described as public defenders so she could afford private lawyers.

How did Mosby qualify for representation by the public defender?

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

