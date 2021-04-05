Mosby attorney quick to claim racism | READER COMMENTARY

I would be interested in seeing how that plays out in court. Sounds like their lawyer is taking some lessons from Donald Trump and his claims of “fake news.” The federal investigators are likely on to something, and the Mosbys and their lawyer know it. So throw out the flak and hope it diverts some of the charges. And as far as Ms. Cumming meeting the federal agents at the door and leading them to Mr. Mosby’s office, it is likely professional courtesy. Their lawyer should look up the term. He may learn something.