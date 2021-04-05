Mosby attorney quick to claim racism | READER COMMENTARY

In the recent article about federal investigators visiting Nick Mosby’s office on March 10, a surveillance camera shows Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming escorting the officials (“Video shows FBI, IRS entering Baltimore City Hall for probe into Mosbys, with help from inspector general,” April 2). It was reportedly done out of professional courtesy, but Mr. Mosby’s lawyer is making a conspiracy out of all the charges and claiming that what is happening is because the inspector general is “personally, politically and even racially motivated” against the Mr. Mosby and his wife, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.
I would be interested in seeing how that plays out in court. Sounds like their lawyer is taking some lessons from Donald Trump and his claims of “fake news.” The federal investigators are likely on to something, and the Mosbys and their lawyer know it. So throw out the flak and hope it diverts some of the charges. And as far as Ms. Cumming meeting the federal agents at the door and leading them to Mr. Mosby’s office, it is likely professional courtesy. Their lawyer should look up the term. He may learn something.
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.